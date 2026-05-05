Solons deem Leviste’s exposé of Recto corruption 'baseless'

There, the solon alleged that Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto, Vice Governor aspirant Luis “Lucky” Manzano, and other politicians received P1 billion from Gardiola for their respective campaigns.

“Sa aking tansya, at pananaliksik, mahigit P1 billion ang ginastos ni congressman Edwin Gardiola para kay Vilma Santos, at Lucky Manzano, sa iba pa nilang kandidato, at sa sarili niya bilang first nominee ng CWS Partylist sa 2025 elections,” he said.

Adding on to his accusations, Leviste recounted a time when he was invited by the CWS representative to endorse the Santos and Manzano duo within his district.

After the supposed meeting, he claimed to have received reports from his leaders that cash had been given out in exchange for support.

The solon further disclosed that Recto and Gardiola had invited him to participate in a supposed long-time scheme of collecting campaign funds from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) District Office in Batangas.

Baseless

Amid the heavy allegations, Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Recto sought to clear his father’s name while asserting that the relationship between Recto and Gardiola was professional in nature.

The younger Recto expressed that the plenary should not be used for spreading allegations that had no clear evidence and were purely based on rumors.

“I believe that it is equally important that information shared in this plenary is accurately based on facts, not assumptions, not insinuations, and certainly not on incomplete information,” he said.

Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin, on the other hand, questioned the amount that was supposedly spent in the campaigns of politicians from Batangas.

To that, Leviste noted that spending billions on elections was not necessarily a distinct practice in their province and that it was actually a nationwide issue.