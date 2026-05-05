Sarangani finalizes full-scale security plan for One-Day SarBay 2026

Festival Director Joana Grace Lapore said that while the celebration has been streamlined, security preparations will not be scaled down. “Full deployment will still be implemented to ensure safety and proper management of participants,” she noted.

Personnel from the police, military, and coast guard are set to oversee traffic flow, crowd control, and emergency response operations. These measures will support various activities lined up for the event, including coastal cleanups and forest rehabilitation efforts.

A key highlight of this year’s festival is the “I Love Clean SarBay” campaign, which underscores a broader shift toward purpose-driven initiatives centered on environmental protection and sustainability.

Governor Rogelio Pacquiao emphasized that safeguarding the public remains the provincial government’s top priority. He added that even with a reduced program, authorities are committed to maintaining strict safety standards to ensure a secure and meaningful celebration.

The SarBay Festival, traditionally known for drawing large crowds, is expected to take on a more community-oriented and advocacy-driven approach this year, aligning environmental action with public engagement while keeping security at the forefront.