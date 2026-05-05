Philippines, Netherlands boost climate cooperation

“Nature-based solutions are among the most powerful and practical responses to the climate crisis. By working with ecosystems-based approaches such as protecting forests, restoring wetlands, and rehabilitating coastal areas, we not only reduce greenhouse gas emissions but also strengthen our natural defenses against climate impacts,” Borje said.

Both parties also discussed participation in ASEAN–Netherlands cross-learning initiatives aimed at sharing technical expertise and best practices on climate adaptation across the region.

The engagement aligns with the Philippines’ National Adaptation Plan (NAP) 2023–2050 and its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), which outline strategies for enhancing climate resilience and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The Netherlands, known for its expertise in water management and climate adaptation, expressed support for strengthening cooperation with the Philippines through knowledge sharing, capacity-building and innovative solutions.

The CCC underscored the importance of partnerships with development partners in advancing climate initiatives, particularly in mobilizing climate finance, facilitating technology transfer and enhancing institutional capacity.

The meeting reflects ongoing efforts to accelerate the implementation of nature-based solutions as part of the country’s broader climate resilience and sustainable development agenda.