Peso purchasing power falls to 73 centavos

The consequence of inflation

“When inflation increases, the consequence is that the purchasing power of the peso declines,” Mapa said.

The PSA defines the purchasing power of the peso as a measure of the “real value” of the currency relative to a base year — 2018 — indicating how much goods and services it can buy.

Purchasing power is calculated using the consumer price index (CPI), which tracks changes in the cost of a basket of goods and services.

As prices rise, each peso buys less — affecting households’ ability to afford essentials such as food, transport and utilities.