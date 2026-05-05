On knife’s edge: U.S.-Iran Ceasefire

As for the odds of an early end to the conflict — they are not encouraging. Some of Trump’s allies have encouraged him to resume the bombing inside Iran, arguing that the US has already weakened the regime and insisting the time was ripe to further degrade its military capabilities.

Meanwhile, Tehran is under its own domestic pressures, with its parliament reportedly preparing legislation to legally formalize Iranian sovereign control over the Strait of Hormuz and impose tolls on foreign vessels.

Both governments are playing to internal audiences that reward defiance over compromise.

The global economic consequences of a continued stalemate are already biting hard. Energy experts have warned that the US is likely only weeks away from averaging five dollars per gallon for gasoline nationwide, and as one senior analyst put it, “There’s nothing that can replace Hormuz output.”

The closure of the strait has not only restricted the global flow of oil but also disrupted the delivery of humanitarian aid, with warnings that food insecurity in vulnerable countries could deteriorate into famine-like conditions if the waterway stays shut.

The most likely near-term scenario is more of the same: the conditional ceasefire extended pending talks, with almost no shipping passing through the strait and the waterway remaining effectively closed.

Occasional skirmishes will continue to test the truce’s boundaries. Major shipping lines have made clear they will not risk their vessels until there is a durable, agreed settlement — not a political announcement made from a golf course in Florida.

Trump himself drew an inadvertent historical comparison when he noted that the Vietnam War took 19 years, Iraq a decade and Korea seven. The implied message: Patience.

In the meantime, the world’s energy markets, the stranded tanker crews in the Gulf and the millions of people dependent on affordable fuel and food do not have the luxury of patience.

The ceasefire is holding — for now. But the margin for error has never been thinner.