Ombudsman and the Press

The Office of the Ombudsman occupies a uniquely delicate space in our constitutional order. It is both investigator and guardian, tasked with uncovering wrongdoing while preserving the integrity of the cases it builds.

At the heart of this mandate lies a tension that must be constantly managed: the duty to inform the public, and the duty to protect the process. Transparency is not optional; it is foundational. But it must be exercised with discipline.

Under Republic Act 6770, the Ombudsman is empowered to investigate, prosecute and act promptly on complaints against public officials. Implicit in this mandate is the authority to release information “as may be necessary” in the performance of its functions. This is not a trivial grant. It recognizes that public trust cannot be sustained in silence. When the Ombudsman acts, the people must know that it acts — firmly, fairly, and within the bounds of law.