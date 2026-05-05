Ombudsman and the Press

The Office of the Ombudsman occupies a uniquely delicate space in our constitutional order. It is both investigator and guardian, tasked with uncovering wrongdoing while preserving the integrity of the cases it builds.
At the heart of this mandate lies a tension that must be constantly managed: the duty to inform the public, and the duty to protect the process. Transparency is not optional; it is foundational. But it must be exercised with discipline.
Under Republic Act 6770, the Ombudsman is empowered to investigate, prosecute and act promptly on complaints against public officials. Implicit in this mandate is the authority to release information “as may be necessary” in the performance of its functions. This is not a trivial grant. It recognizes that public trust cannot be sustained in silence. When the Ombudsman acts, the people must know that it acts — firmly, fairly, and within the bounds of law.
Transparency serves three critical purposes. First, it builds confidence. In a landscape often clouded by skepticism, measured disclosures reassure the public that cases are not buried, that powerful individuals are not beyond reach, and that the system is moving.
Second, it counters misinformation. In the age of viral narratives and manufactured outrage, a vacuum of official information is quickly filled by speculation. Strategic, facts-based updates prevent distortion and preserve the integrity of public discourse.
Third, transparency reinforces accountability — not only of those being investigated, but of the institution itself. The Ombudsman must be as open to scrutiny as the officials it investigates.
But transparency without restraint is equally dangerous. The Ombudsman is not a press office. It is a constitutional body whose primary obligation is to build cases that will stand in court.
Premature or excessive disclosures risk contaminating evidence, influencing witnesses, and inviting claims of bias or trial by publicity. The line is clear: disclose enough to inform, but never too much that it undermines the pursuit of justice.
This is where judgment becomes paramount. Not every development warrants a press release. Not every allegation deserves amplification. The standard should always be necessity and propriety. Information must be released when it advances public understanding without compromising legal strategy. It must be withheld when disclosure would prejudice proceedings or violate rights.
Ultimately, transparency is not measured by volume, but by value. It is not about saying everything. It is about saying what matters, when it matters, and in a manner that strengthens both public trust and prosecutorial integrity.
The Ombudsman does not serve in the shadows, nor does it operate on a stage. It stands in the light — carefully, deliberately — ensuring that justice is not only done, but seen to be done, without ever forgetting that the end goal is not publicity, but conviction grounded in evidence and due process.