Must-have finds every furmom will love

Creating a cozy, functional home isn’t just about human comfort, with furmoms increasingly designing spaces with pets in mind, too.

One of the most popular picks among pet owners is the humble shelving unit. Low, open shelves can double as lounging spots for cats or a neat way to store pet essentials like toys, treats and grooming tools. Add soft cushions or folded throws, and these shelves easily transform into cozy nooks where pets can curl up.