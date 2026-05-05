Modulus Labs boosts payment uptime, slashes response time

Before the transition, Modulus relied on multiple tools for monitoring and security, creating visibility gaps and slowing incident response.

“Monitoring meant noise and blind spots. Today, we have real-time clarity across every service,” said Mary Joy Oliveros, head of platform engineering at Modulus Labs.

With centralized monitoring, the company reduced its mean time to resolution by over 40 percent, while payment failures can now be detected in seconds instead of minutes.

The platform also enhances security by providing real-time visibility into threats such as suspicious logins and API misuse, while helping ensure compliance with strict PCI DSS standards.