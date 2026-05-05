Metro crime solution efficiency jump 73%

Criminality in Metro Manila dropped by 23 percent over the past week as police intensified warrant services and anti-drug operations, the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) reported Tuesday.

Total crime incidents fell to 91 cases between 27 April and 3 May, down from 118 during the same period last year. Seven of the eight focus crime categories saw stable or improved figures, according to NCRPO data.

The most significant decline was recorded in rape cases, which plummeted 74 percent from 31 incidents last year to eight this week. Theft cases dropped 24 percent to 35 incidents, while motorcycle thefts were cut in half. Robbery and physical injury cases also saw slight decreases.

NCRPO officials attributed the downward trend to a combination of intelligence-driven policing and increased foot patrols.

During the seven-day period, police conducted 281 warrant operations, resulting in the arrest of 125 “most wanted” persons and 156 other fugitives.

The region’s anti-drug campaign yielded 306 arrests across 245 operations. Authorities seized approximately 830 grams of shabu, 307 grams of marijuana, and 68 grams of cocaine, with a combined estimated street value of nearly P5.8 million.

The crackdown extended to other illegal activities, including 234 anti-gambling operations that resulted in 523 arrests and the seizure of P105,067 in cash. Additionally, 62 operations targeting loose firearms led to 64 arrests and the confiscation of 34 unlicensed weapons.

The NCRPO also reported a significant improvement in its crime solution efficiency, which rose to 73.6 percent this week compared to 59.3 percent during the same period in 2025.