Marcos orders rice price cuts amid inflation spike

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered measures to bring down rice prices as inflation surged, with officials citing rising fuel costs — not supply shortages — as the main driver of higher food prices.

Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said the President directed Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. to “do everything possible” to lower rice prices following a 7.6 percent inflation rate in April, driven largely by increases in food and transport costs linked to tensions in the Middle East.

“For now, the President’s directive to Secretary Tiu Laurel Jr. is to do everything possible to bring down the price of rice,” Castro said, noting that supply remains sufficient and price increases are not justified.

As of April, rice prices in Metro Manila averaged P42.50 per kilo for regular-milled, P48 per kilo for well-milled, and P58.87 per kilo for premium varieties. The increases have been attributed partly to higher fertilizer and transport costs amid global oil disruptions.

Agriculture officials said the spike in food inflation — up to 6.1 percent from 2.7 percent in March — was largely driven by logistics expenses rather than supply constraints.

“Clearly, this price shock is a knee-jerk reaction to the surge in prices of petroleum products,” Tiu Laurel said. “We have ample supply… but the cost of logistics and transport has propped up prices.”

To ease costs, the government has reinstated food lanes, waived toll fees for agricultural shipments, reduced port charges, and expanded fuel subsidies for transport operators in the food supply chain. It is also intensifying market inspections to curb excessive markups.

Marcos also ordered a crackdown on hoarders and profiteers, warning of criminal charges and potential price controls if collusion to manipulate prices is proven.

Meanwhile, economic managers backed the proposed KALINGA bill, which seeks to grant the President emergency powers during crises such as fuel price spikes and supply disruptions.