Marcoleta’s push to compel Romualdez's attendance backfires as Lacson raises possible House inquiry into his SOCE

Recall that Marcoleta has repeatedly demanded that Lacson summon Romualdez at the Senate inquiry, notwithstanding the so-called “inter-chamber courtesy.” This practice has long been observed among members of Congress, allowing them to extend invitations to their counterparts, though they cannot compel attendance because the House and the Senate are coequal.

“Suppose we follow such ludicrous suggestion made by one of our colleagues, what will happen is that former speaker Romualdez will become the first case to defy the prevailing interparliamentary courtesy,” Lacson argued.

“Now, if any of our fellow senators were to be invited or subpoenaed to a House hearing—for example, the House Committee on Justice invited or subpoenaed our colleague Senator Marcoleta, if hypothetically, there is an investigation in the House regarding his allegedly anomalous Statement of Contributions and Expenditures—are the Senate leadership and Senator Marcoleta willing to disregard the interparliamentary courtesy that has long been observed in Congress? he continued.

Lacson was referring to Marcoleta’s admission that he did not divulge the names of some of his campaign donors in the 2025 polls, per their request for anonymity. The Commission on Elections initially flagged this as an election offense, but later absolved him, citing a lack of evidence.

In response, delivered shortly after Lacson’s speech, Marcoleta said he is willing to face a possible House probe into his campaign spending “with or without invitation.”

“They just had to suggest to me that they wanted me there. I will go there, Mr. President,” he countered.

Marcoleta has repeatedly suggested Romualdez’s involvement in the flood control anomalies, which the former House leader vehemently denied.

The opposition senator also accused Lacson of deliberately ignoring critical leads, pointing to the culpability of Romualdez and other high-ranking officials in Malacanang in the alleged kickback scheme.