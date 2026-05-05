Malampaya expansion secures 6 more years of supply

The project also marked a technical milestone with the installation of 30-meter piles at a depth of about 1,100 meters using hydraulic hammering technology, strengthening subsea infrastructure.

Earlier, the successful drilling and testing of the Malampaya East-1 well in January and the Camago-3 well in March helped confirm resources expected to sustain output from the field.

“Recent milestones from drilling to subsea installation reflect the steady advancement of Malampaya Phase 4 toward full system integration,” Prime Energy, operator of SC 38, said.

“As offshore works progress, these developments ensure that newly discovered indigenous gas resources can be safely brought into the existing infrastructure, supporting the Philippines’ energy security.”

With offshore installation progressing, the project will next move into commissioning and hook-up. This phase will include pressure testing, nitrogen drying, and the installation of subsea jumpers linking the wells to the Malampaya Main Manifold, along with umbilicals for power, communications, and hydraulic control.

MP4 remains on track to deliver first gas by the fourth quarter of the year. Once completed, the project is expected to extend Malampaya’s productive life by around six years, ensuring continued supply of indigenous natural gas for the country’s power generation needs.