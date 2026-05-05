SUBSCRIBE NOW SUPPORT US
BUSINESS

Kishida visit highlights Japan-Phl energy, MSME ties

The recent visit to the Philippines of Fumio Kishida, member of the House of Representatives, Supreme Adviser to the Parliamentary Association of the Asia Zero Community and special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi underscored efforts to promote liquefied natural gas as part of the Philippines’ energy transition and reflected ongoing bilateral cooperation under AZEC.
FORMER Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (3rd from right, front)’s recent Philippine visit included a tour of the Batangas LNG terminal, a critical First Gen energy infrastructure project with a 20 percent stake by Tokyo Gas. Kishiida and his party, along with First Gen execs are shown on board the BW Batangas, which is used for storage and re-gasification and supplies fuel to First Gen power plants San Lorenzo, San Gabriel, Santa Rita and Avion.
FORMER Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (3rd from right, front)’s recent Philippine visit included a tour of the Batangas LNG terminal, a critical First Gen energy infrastructure project with a 20 percent stake by Tokyo Gas. Kishiida and his party, along with First Gen execs are shown on board the BW Batangas, which is used for storage and re-gasification and supplies fuel to First Gen power plants San Lorenzo, San Gabriel, Santa Rita and Avion. PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF Japan Information and Culture Center
Published on

Former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida recent Philippine visit highlighted cooperation on energy transition economic ties between Japan and Southeast Asia.

Kishida, the Supreme Adviser to the Parliamentary Association of the Asia Zero Community (AZEC) as well as special envoy of Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, toured the Batangas LNG Terminal, a facility jointly operated by Japanese and Philippine firms.

FORMER Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (3rd from right, front)’s recent Philippine visit included a tour of the Batangas LNG terminal, a critical First Gen energy infrastructure project with a 20 percent stake by Tokyo Gas. Kishiida and his party, along with First Gen execs are shown on board the BW Batangas, which is used for storage and re-gasification and supplies fuel to First Gen power plants San Lorenzo, San Gabriel, Santa Rita and Avion.
Kishida visit highlights Japan-Philippines energy, MSME ties

The visit underscored efforts to promote liquefied natural gas as part of the Philippines’ energy transition and reflected ongoing bilateral cooperation under AZEC.

ASEAN Business Advisory Council meeting

Kishida also met with members of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, where discussions focused on strengthening Japan-ASEAN relations, including support for micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as entrepreneurship and startups.

During his visit, Kishida held talks with Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, conveying congratulations on his conferment of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Zubiri welcomed Kishida’s visit and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Philippines-Japan relations.

Kishida also engaged with Japanese companies operating in the Philippines during his stay.

Fumio Kishida Philippines visit
Japan ASEAN energy cooperation
Batangas LNG Terminal
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph