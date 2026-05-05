Kishida visit highlights Japan-Phl energy, MSME ties

The visit underscored efforts to promote liquefied natural gas as part of the Philippines’ energy transition and reflected ongoing bilateral cooperation under AZEC.

ASEAN Business Advisory Council meeting

Kishida also met with members of the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, where discussions focused on strengthening Japan-ASEAN relations, including support for micro, small and medium enterprises, as well as entrepreneurship and startups.

During his visit, Kishida held talks with Senator Juan Miguel Zubiri, conveying congratulations on his conferment of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Zubiri welcomed Kishida’s visit and reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening Philippines-Japan relations.

Kishida also engaged with Japanese companies operating in the Philippines during his stay.