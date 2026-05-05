Jinggoy brushes off flood control report as ‘malicious,’ push for full probe

He also raised concerns over whether the funds returned by several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials, including Roberto Bernardo, Henry Alcantara, Gerard Opulencia, and Bryce Hernandez, were sufficient to warrant consideration as state witnesses.

“They are the masterminds here. We have no participation, no influence in the awarding or bidding of contracts. We have no influence, we don’t make any calls. So who is doing the ghost projects? Us? Definitely not. They are the ones doing it,” he said.

Estrada stressed that restitution must be properly assessed.

He then firmly denied any involvement in alleged budget insertions or contract irregularities, saying he had no participation or influence in the bidding or awarding of government projects.

The senator also downplayed being included in any list of implicated officials.

“Nothing,” Estrada said when asked if he bears any ill feelings toward Senate Blue Ribbon Committee Chairperson Sen. Ping Lacson after being included in the list of implicated officials.

Estrada refused to sign a partial committee report arguing that findings should only be endorsed once hearings are fully completed and the report is finalized.

“It should be final. And if it is final already, it should be disseminated to the member sof the Blue Ribbon Committee,” he said.