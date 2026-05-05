ICTSI Q1 profit grows on global expansion push

International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI) reported a 23 percent jump in first-quarter net income, driven by contributions from new terminals and stronger operating performance, despite modest underlying volume growth.
The Razon-led port operator said Monday net income attributable to equity holders rose to $293.57 million from $239.54 million a year ago.
Yantai terminal
Excluding a one-off charge from the sale of its Yantai terminal in China, earnings would have increased 29 percent to $308.27 million. Diluted earnings per share climbed to $0.143 from $0.116.
Revenue from port operations surged 29 percent to $961.11 million, nearing the $1-billion mark, from $745.42 million last year, fueled by higher volumes, improved cargo mix, tariff adjustments and stronger ancillary revenues.
New contributions from Durban Gateway Terminal in South Africa and Batu Ampar in Indonesia, along with favorable foreign exchange movements, also boosted the company’s performance. Excluding these additions, revenue growth would have been 19 percent.
Strength of diversified portfolio, disciplined execution
ICTSI chairman and president Enrique K. Razon Jr. said the company’s first quarter performance reflected the strength of its diversified portfolio and disciplined execution, anchored on efficiency, cost control, and strategic expansion.
“Our focus on operational efficiency, prudent cost management and careful capital allocation continues to underpin the resilience of our business,” he said.