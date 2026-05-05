House clash erupts over solon’s speech

House pushback

Leviste’s remarks immediately drew objections from several lawmakers, with Assistant House Majority Leader Ryan Recto defending his father and saying the allegations lacked factual basis.

“It is important that statements made in this plenary are based on facts, not assumptions, not insinuations, and certainly not incomplete information,” the young Recto said.

Iloilo 1st District Rep. Janette Garin also questioned the credibility of the claimed campaign spending, prompting Leviste to argue that large-scale election spending was a nationwide issue and not unique to Batangas.

Motion to strike from record

The exchanges prompted Bicol Saro Rep. Terry Ridon to move to strike Leviste’s privilege speech from the House record, citing its alleged lack of substantiation.

Garin later proposed limiting the motion to only those portions of the speech deemed unsupported, instead of deleting it in full.

House Majority Leader Sandro Marcos then moved to refer the privilege speech and the motions to the Committee on Rules for further review and appropriate action, leaving the final decision on which parts — if any — would be stricken from the record up to the panel.