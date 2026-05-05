GSIS launches e-bike loan program for gov’t workers

The Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) rolls out the Ginhawa Bike and E-Mobility Loan (GBEL) program, offering up to P300,000 for the purchase of bicycles and e-bikes to help members cut transport costs and cope with rising fuel prices.
With a low 5% annual interest, a three-year payment term via salary deduction, and free personal accident insurance, the program covers a wide range of e-mobility options – from e-bikes and scooters to cargo and commuter units – making greener, more affordable travel within reach for qualified government workers.