Gov’t scales up rising cost relief measures nationwide

As inflation continues to climb and squeeze household budgets, the government is scaling up a coordinated response aimed at easing the impact of rising food, fuel and transport costs across vulnerable sectors.

Economic managers are using the Unified Package for Livelihoods, Industry, Food and Transport (UPLIFT) as the central framework to address inflationary pressures that have been driven largely by global fuel disruptions and faster increases in food prices.

“Amid spikes in the prices of goods, the government is intensifying a whole-of-government response to protect households from the impact of higher food, energy, and transport costs,” said Department of Economy, Planning, and Development, Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan, noting that the priority is to stabilize prices while safeguarding supply.

DoE securing additional fuel supplies

Under the program, the Department of Energy (DoE) has been securing additional fuel supplies and expanding sourcing options to prevent shortages and moderate price spikes. As of 24 April 2026, total secured fuel supply reached 2.91 billion liters, with 1.305 billion liters scheduled for delivery, equivalent to 54 days of inventory.

Transport remains one of the most affected sectors as fuel costs feed directly into fares and logistics expenses. To soften the impact on commuters and drivers, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is continuing its Service Contracting Program, which provides subsidies and fare discounts.

As of late April, 1.11 million drivers have received financial assistance, while 366,009 fuel subsidy recipients and 2.36 million commuters benefited from 20 percent fare discounts.

Inflation has also been strongly influenced by food prices, prompting additional interventions in agriculture. The Department of Agriculture has suspended loan repayments for up to one year under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council’s Survival and Recovery Program to help farmers cope with rising input costs. It is also rolling out a lower-cost fertilization strategy aimed at reducing reliance on imported urea, a petroleum-based input used in rice production.

Expanded Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets

To directly ease food costs at the consumer level, the government has expanded Kadiwa ng Pangulo outlets, with 787 sites now operating nationwide. These outlets connect farmers and producers directly with consumers, offering lower-priced rice and other essential goods.