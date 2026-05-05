Dynastic rumble

Nosy Tarsee is feeling the heat of the battle for the mayoralty of the country’s biggest and richest city, even though the current lady mayor is still in office.
Word is the camp of the city’s second-highest official is busy building alliances and forming groups among residents, homeowners, civic clubs, fraternities, and transport orgs to clear the path for her to be the next mayor.
A quiet deal was supposedly made years ago between two powerful fathers (one a former mayor and House Speaker, the other a senator). They agreed that the second-highest official would take over City Hall after the lady mayor steps down.
To keep the family name strong in the city they have controlled for nearly two decades, this second-highest official is being paired with his own nephew, a young city councilor, for the 2028 race.
Many think the pairing is unstoppable. But another group in City Hall is quietly pushing a different tandem. They are promoting an uncle of that same young councilor, a well-known figure who once served as congressman of one of the city’s six districts, as the “right” choice for mayor.
He is being linked with a lady councilor from the first district. Meanwhile, a former mayor is quietly watching everything. Old-timers in the city say he could still be the biggest surprise of all.