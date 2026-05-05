Drug war ‘victims’ block Duterte’s ICC appeal bid

The petitions stem from a request by Duterte’s lead counsel, Nicholas Kaufman, seeking permission to appeal the 23 April ruling of Pre-Trial Chamber I, which allowed the former president’s prosecution for crimes against humanity tied to his anti-drug campaign.

Kaufman argued that the chamber “erred in law” by accepting the prosecution’s evidence “at face value” without fully considering the defense’s submissions, particularly the claim that there was no “common plan” behind the alleged crimes.

ICC records indicated that Duterte and his alleged co-perpetrators carried out a “common plan” to “neutralize” criminals during his tenure as Davao City mayor and later as president, targeting individuals suspected of involvement in illegal drugs.

78 deaths

Prosecutors said the scheme involved systematic killings, torture and other abuses.

The CLRV countered that the defense failed to show that the alleged errors would significantly affect the fairness or outcome of the trial, adding that such arguments can be raised once trial proceedings begin.

“Granting leave to appeal at this stage would, on the contrary, risk fragmenting the proceedings and causing unnecessary delay, contrary to the principle of expeditiousness,” the victims’ lawyers said.

In confirming the charges, Pre-Trial Chamber I ruled that there are “substantial grounds” to believe Duterte is criminally responsible for alleged extrajudicial killings linked to his drug war.

The case covers the deaths of 78 individuals, including six children, from 2013 to 2018, spanning his time as Davao mayor and president. It also includes alleged killings carried out by the so-called Davao Death Squad.

Duterte, 81, has been detained in ICC custody since 11 March last year as an alleged “indirect co-perpetrator” in the killings.

Last week, the ICC constituted Trial Chamber III, which will hear the case and determine whether Duterte is guilty of crimes against humanity.