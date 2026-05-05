DOE open to power VAT cut but flags need for fiscal review

The DOE said proposals to suspend, reduce, or remove VAT on electricity could ease costs for households and businesses, but stressed that tax policy is under the DOF and the broader economic team.

Instead, the department said it is ready to provide technical input on the potential impact of such measures on the energy sector.

“The Department stands ready to provide technical inputs on the energy-sector impact of any proposed measure, in support of a whole-of-government approach that protects both consumer welfare and fiscal sustainability,” it added.

To recall, Senator Risa Hontiveros earlier filed a measure seeking to remove the VAT on system loss charges in electricity bills, amid concerns over rising power costs.

The proposal, Senate Bill No. 2076, aims to amend the National Internal Revenue Code to exempt system loss charges from VAT. The move comes as electricity rates typically increase during the dry season, when demand is higher.

However, the DOE noted that electricity affordability depends on a range of factors—not just possible tax adjustments, but also structural improvements in the power sector.