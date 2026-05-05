DENR issues cease-and-desist order to Zambales mining firm

The order also stated that two conditions were not met, including providing proof of consultation and endorsement by the Sanggunian concerned prior to the implementation of the Exploration Work Program (ExWP); and securing the NCIP Certification prior to implementation of the ExWP.

“In this regard, you are hereby ordered to Cease and Desist from further conducting above-mentioned activity immediately upon receipt hereof.”

Before the issuance of the said order, the DENR, Subic LGU, PNP, and the Barangay Cawag officials held a preconference meeting, which was followed by an ocular inspection at the said mining area.

Mayor Jon Khonghun has expressed dissatisfaction over the mining activity, citing that the Subic LGU is against any form of mining in their municipality. “We will not allow any form of mining that would destroy the environment and rights of the residents of Subic,” he added.

During the serving of the Cease and Desist Order, RD Lacadin, Khonghun, and Barangay Captain Marvin Martinez spotted numerous mining equipment in the area, as well as personnel from the Fortuna Mining Corporation.

The company is set to remove their mining equipment from the mining exploration activity area as part of the order issued by the DENR.