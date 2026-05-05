Data rollover bills could raise prepaid prices, says group

A consumer advocacy group is urging lawmakers to suspend deliberations on proposed data rollover bills, warning that the legislation could inadvertently make mobile internet less affordable for millions of Filipinos.

CitizenWatch Philippines stated that while the intent to protect consumers from "arbitrary" data expiration is valid, the current proposals may clash with the country’s unique, prepaid-dominant market.

“Consumers should not lose paid internet data simply because of arbitrary expiration rules,” said Orlando Oxales, lead convenor of CitizenWatch PH. “That objective is valid and necessary.”

However, Oxales stressed that the Philippine market relies heavily on short-term promotional bundles rather than the fixed monthly subscriptions common in Western countries.

He warned that forcing rollover requirements onto these low-cost promos could lead to higher prices or the elimination of budget-friendly options.

The group cited that data rollover is easier to implement in postpaid markets. In the Philippines, where users frequently buy small, daily data packages, the transition could be technically and financially complex for providers.

“The real question is how this will work in a market dominated by short-term promotional bundles,” Oxales said.

He cautioned that telecommunications companies might shift toward fewer, more expensive plans to offset the operational uncertainties of carrying over data indefinitely.

Beyond economics, CitizenWatch flagged potential security risks. Citing TransUnion data, the group noted that the Philippines’ suspected digital fraud rate was 13 percent in 2024—more than double the global average.

The group warned that extending the lifespan of prepaid promos could benefit scammers who use low-cost SMS and data bundles to launch large-scale fraud campaigns.

By allowing data to roll over, the operational costs for these "bad actors" could decrease, potentially increasing the volume of scams.

CitizenWatch suggested looking at international models, such as the United States, where rollover data is typically limited to a single billing cycle and requires an active subscription.

“These limits help preserve affordability, prevent pricing distortions, and maintain product diversity,” Oxales said.

The group is calling for a pause in legislative discussions to allow for broader consultations between regulators, consumer groups, and service providers.

“Getting the policy right is more important than getting it fast,” Oxales said. “If we take the time to refine the rules, we can protect consumers today without undermining affordability, access, and innovation in the future.”