Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: Your silence is being misinterpreted, clear things up before the misunderstanding deepens.

Health: Watch out for sinus and colds, do steam inhalation if necessary.

Career: Not every problem needs to be solved immediately, some resolve on their own.

Wealth: Be cautious with online transactions. Double-check payment.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a yellow calcite pyramid on your desk for focus, positivity, and protection from envy around you.