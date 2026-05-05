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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Wednesday (6 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: Your silence is being misinterpreted, clear things up before the misunderstanding deepens.

Health: Watch out for sinus and colds, do steam inhalation if necessary.

Career: Not every problem needs to be solved immediately, some resolve on their own.

Wealth: Be cautious with online transactions. Double-check payment.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 2 p.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a yellow calcite pyramid on your desk for focus, positivity, and protection from envy around you.

OX

Love: Sometimes, the best love advice comes from a friend you least expect.

Health: Keep your stomach warm, avoid cold drinks at night.

Career: Don’t run away from responsibility, good karma will help you if you are sincere.

Wealth: A refund or rebate is coming.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 5

Advice: Carry a green jade charm in your wallet for financial recovery and continuous income.

TIGER

Love: Someone is showing interest, but you keep avoiding them, figure out why.

Health: Maintain proper sleep, your energy will drop if you keep staying up late.

Career: A coworker is showing jealousy, don’t engage.

Wealth: There’s a chance for a new investment, but review the terms first.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Display an evil eye protection plate in your workspace to avoid intrigue and spiritual interference.

RABBIT

Love: You’re becoming sensitive, make sure your overreaction isn’t caused by stress.

Health: Maintain proper hygiene, especially for your skin, as rashes might appear.

Career: You feel more inspired when doing creative work, choose an exciting task.

Wealth: A free item or token of appreciation will come your way.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 4 p.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

Advice: Place an amethyst geode on the side of your workspace for emotional balance and inspiration.

DRAGON

Love: Your straightforwardness might hurt someone, be mindful of feelings too.

Health: Avoid sudden and cold air exposure as it might trigger migraines.

Career: It’s not wrong to ask for help from someone more knowledgeable.

Wealth: A good day to donate, even a small amount, it will bring blessings in return.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 2

Advice: Wear a blue kyanite pendant for smooth communication and harmonious teamwork.

SNAKE

Love: A temptation may come, don’t let it ruin your partner’s trust.

Health: Take time to stretch, especially before sleeping.

Career: You might forget an important task, use a checklist.

Wealth: You’ll receive a “buy 1 take 1” or promo, make the most of it.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 1

Advice: Carry a red tiger’s eye to maintain spending discipline and sharpen intuition.

HORSE

Love: You don’t have to be perfect to be loved, just show your true self.

Health: Your immunity is getting stronger, but don’t forget to rest.

Career: A colleague may approach you for advice, you’ll be able to help.

Wealth: You might sell an old item or asset.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 1 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 4

Advice: Place a golden pixiu figurine in your workspace for continuous luck and authority at work.

GOAT

Love: You’ll feel that someone truly cares for you, appreciate it.

Health: Keep your feet warm at night, wear socks.

Career: Don’t be afraid to say “no” if too much is being asked of you.

Wealth: Small expenses will pop up, plan your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 3 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Wear a hematite bracelet for grounding and to avoid mental fatigue.

MONKEY

Love: A sweet gesture will make you smile, appreciate it even if it’s small.

Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C to keep your body strong.

Career: An offer or proposal is coming, listen first before declining.

Wealth: A good day to review your subscriptions, you might find something to cancel.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a clear quartz point in your pocket for mental clarity and smooth energy flow.

ROOSTER

Love: Not every concern needs to be solved immediately, sometimes listening is enough.

Health: Lessen oily food intake, it will help with skin issues.

Career: Someone will try to impress the boss, don’t engage, focus on your work.

Wealth: A freebie or reward will arrive.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 7

Advice: Put a blue evil eye charm in your bag for protection against gossip and professional jealousy.

DOG

Love: Your partner needs your attention, put down your phone for now.

Health: Drink warm calamansi or ginger tea for throat health.

Career: You’re close to finishing a task you’ve been working hard on, just one last push.

Wealth: Don’t spend the extra money you just received, a bigger need is coming next week.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 5 p.m.

Color: Brown

Number: 5

Advice: Place a brown agate stone in your coin purse for long-term financial stability.

PIG

Love: A simple message from you will comfort someone close to your heart.

Health: Watch your hips and knees, especially when the air is cold.

Career: You’ll receive good feedback from someone you didn’t expect.

Wealth: An old contact might help you gain extra income, reach out.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 6 p.m.

Color: Pink

Number: 1

Advice: Wear a rose quartz with a money magnet charm.

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