Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: Your silence is being misinterpreted, clear things up before the misunderstanding deepens.
Health: Watch out for sinus and colds, do steam inhalation if necessary.
Career: Not every problem needs to be solved immediately, some resolve on their own.
Wealth: Be cautious with online transactions. Double-check payment.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 2 p.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a yellow calcite pyramid on your desk for focus, positivity, and protection from envy around you.
OX
Love: Sometimes, the best love advice comes from a friend you least expect.
Health: Keep your stomach warm, avoid cold drinks at night.
Career: Don’t run away from responsibility, good karma will help you if you are sincere.
Wealth: A refund or rebate is coming.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 5
Advice: Carry a green jade charm in your wallet for financial recovery and continuous income.
TIGER
Love: Someone is showing interest, but you keep avoiding them, figure out why.
Health: Maintain proper sleep, your energy will drop if you keep staying up late.
Career: A coworker is showing jealousy, don’t engage.
Wealth: There’s a chance for a new investment, but review the terms first.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Display an evil eye protection plate in your workspace to avoid intrigue and spiritual interference.
RABBIT
Love: You’re becoming sensitive, make sure your overreaction isn’t caused by stress.
Health: Maintain proper hygiene, especially for your skin, as rashes might appear.
Career: You feel more inspired when doing creative work, choose an exciting task.
Wealth: A free item or token of appreciation will come your way.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 4 p.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Place an amethyst geode on the side of your workspace for emotional balance and inspiration.
DRAGON
Love: Your straightforwardness might hurt someone, be mindful of feelings too.
Health: Avoid sudden and cold air exposure as it might trigger migraines.
Career: It’s not wrong to ask for help from someone more knowledgeable.
Wealth: A good day to donate, even a small amount, it will bring blessings in return.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 2
Advice: Wear a blue kyanite pendant for smooth communication and harmonious teamwork.
SNAKE
Love: A temptation may come, don’t let it ruin your partner’s trust.
Health: Take time to stretch, especially before sleeping.
Career: You might forget an important task, use a checklist.
Wealth: You’ll receive a “buy 1 take 1” or promo, make the most of it.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 1
Advice: Carry a red tiger’s eye to maintain spending discipline and sharpen intuition.
HORSE
Love: You don’t have to be perfect to be loved, just show your true self.
Health: Your immunity is getting stronger, but don’t forget to rest.
Career: A colleague may approach you for advice, you’ll be able to help.
Wealth: You might sell an old item or asset.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 1 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 4
Advice: Place a golden pixiu figurine in your workspace for continuous luck and authority at work.
GOAT
Love: You’ll feel that someone truly cares for you, appreciate it.
Health: Keep your feet warm at night, wear socks.
Career: Don’t be afraid to say “no” if too much is being asked of you.
Wealth: Small expenses will pop up, plan your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 3 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Wear a hematite bracelet for grounding and to avoid mental fatigue.
MONKEY
Love: A sweet gesture will make you smile, appreciate it even if it’s small.
Health: Eat fruits rich in vitamin C to keep your body strong.
Career: An offer or proposal is coming, listen first before declining.
Wealth: A good day to review your subscriptions, you might find something to cancel.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a clear quartz point in your pocket for mental clarity and smooth energy flow.
ROOSTER
Love: Not every concern needs to be solved immediately, sometimes listening is enough.
Health: Lessen oily food intake, it will help with skin issues.
Career: Someone will try to impress the boss, don’t engage, focus on your work.
Wealth: A freebie or reward will arrive.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 7
Advice: Put a blue evil eye charm in your bag for protection against gossip and professional jealousy.
DOG
Love: Your partner needs your attention, put down your phone for now.
Health: Drink warm calamansi or ginger tea for throat health.
Career: You’re close to finishing a task you’ve been working hard on, just one last push.
Wealth: Don’t spend the extra money you just received, a bigger need is coming next week.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 5 p.m.
Color: Brown
Number: 5
Advice: Place a brown agate stone in your coin purse for long-term financial stability.
PIG
Love: A simple message from you will comfort someone close to your heart.
Health: Watch your hips and knees, especially when the air is cold.
Career: You’ll receive good feedback from someone you didn’t expect.
Wealth: An old contact might help you gain extra income, reach out.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 6 p.m.
Color: Pink
Number: 1
Advice: Wear a rose quartz with a money magnet charm.