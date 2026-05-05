Crew from seized vessel returned

The handover follows a tense maritime standoff in the Gulf of Oman, where US forces intercepted the Iranian-flagged vessel.

President Donald Trump said the ship carried “a gift from China,” an allegation Beijing rejected, insisting it opposed “any malicious association and speculation.”

Iran has condemned the seizure as “piracy” and a violation of an April ceasefire, urging the United Nations to intervene.

Pakistan has positioned itself as a mediator for the war in the Middle East, hosting talks aimed at reducing friction between the US and Iran.

The transfer of the crew was coordinated with both sides, Pakistan said, reflecting a rare instance of practical cooperation despite wider tensions over sanctions, shipping routes and regional security.

The vessel itself is expected to be returned after repairs.