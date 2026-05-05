Britney Spears avoids jail after pleading guilty to reduced charge in DUI-related case

Authorities said Spears was arrested on 4 March after she was seen driving her BMW “erratically at a high rate of speed” along a Southern California highway.

Following the incident, Spears reportedly checked herself into a rehabilitation treatment facility. Her representatives previously described the situation as “completely inexcusable.”

In a statement, her lawyer Michael Goldstein said Spears has accepted responsibility for her actions.

“Through her plea today, Britney has accepted responsibility for her conduct,” Goldstein said. “She has taken significant steps to implement positive change which is clearly reflected in the Ventura County District Attorney’s decision to reduce the charge in this case and dismiss the DUI.”

Under the plea deal, Spears agreed to a so-called “wet reckless” charge. She will serve 12 months of probation, complete a DUI education program, and pay fines and fees.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office said such arrangements are standard for defendants with no prior DUI record, no reported crash or injuries, and a low blood-alcohol level.

Spears rose to global fame as one of the most successful pop artists of her generation, with chart-topping hits including Baby One More Time, Toxic, Gimme More, Womanizer, Stronger, and Everytime.

Her personal life has also drawn intense public attention, particularly her 13-year conservatorship that ended in 2021, during which her finances and major life decisions were controlled by her father.