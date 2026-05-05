Asian Tour to tighten review process

HONG KONG (AFP) — The Asian Tour said Monday it would tighten its rules review process after a decision saw South Korea's Hur In-hoi at the center of a major row.
Song Min-hyuk beat Cho Min-gyu on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff Sunday to win the Maekyung Open in their native South Korea, but it was the drama behind the scenes that took the spotlight.
Hur was poised to join the playoff, but after signing his scorecard, he was penalized two shots for an incident on Saturday.
That day, Hur had been allowed to play a provisional ball without penalty on the seventh hole following a dispute over whether his original ball had gone out of bounds. He signed for a 69.
But on Sunday, officials determined that his original tee shot on Saturday had been out of bounds, so his score was adjusted to 71 — more than 24 hours later.
"The decision to correct the initial ruling and apply a stroke and distance penalty, a day after the incident in question, has understandably drawn scrutiny from players, media and fans," the Asian Tour said in a statement.
"The delay in delivering the ruling has highlighted the need for greater communication between sanctioning bodies and efficiency in the decision-making process."
The Asian Tour acknowledged the ruling had put Hur — who was seen angrily remonstrating with officials — in "a difficult situation," along with his fellow competitors.
"We are confident the action taken was the right decision in accordance with the Rules of Golf," the tour said.