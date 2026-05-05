AFP debuts community-led medical drills for Balikatan

Lt. Gen. Rey B. Alemania, commander of the AFP Joint Sustainment Command, said during the opening ceremony that collaboration with local institutions is essential for effective crisis management.

“Balikatan,” a Filipino term meaning “shoulder-to-shoulder,” traditionally refers to bilateral cooperation between the Philippines and the United States. In this iteration, officials said the spirit extends to the “interoperability” between military and civilian health systems.

“Engaging local hospitals, LGUs and institutions is critical, as communities are often the first to respond in times of crisis,” said Col. Andrew T. Abianares of the AFP Medical Administrative Corps.

Abianares cited that while previous exercises focused on high-level maneuvers, this activity is the first to be conducted directly with community stakeholders. Strengthening local capabilities ensures a more synchronized response with national forces, he added.

The exercise features the deployment of the Philippine Army’s Forward Treatment Unit, a mobile facility capable of providing advanced medical care. Training also includes hands-on life-saving interventions for ROTC cadets.

Brig. Gen. Fatima Claire S. Navarro, the AFP Surgeon General, said the integration of these systems is a life-saving necessity. Joining the military leadership was Dr. Maria Lourdes Otayza, medical center chief of the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center, a primary partner in the drills.

University officials, led by MMSU president Virgilio Julius P. Manzano Jr., expressed support for the initiative, describing it as a vital step in bolstering regional resilience. Jan Francis Javier, the university’s director of security and monitoring services, said campus safety remained a priority during the deployment of military personnel.

The medical exercise is scheduled to conclude on 5 May. Organizers expect the results to serve as a blueprint for future civilian-military cooperation in disaster preparedness throughout the country.