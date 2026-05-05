$2.62B agri trade, imports drive imbalance

Imports climbed 10.8 percent to a record $1.90 billion, while exports declined 3.3 percent to $727.17 million. This imbalance resulted in a trade deficit of $1.17 billion, widening by 21.9 percent year-on-year and marking the largest gap since May 2024.

Cereals remained the country’s biggest agricultural import, valued at $457.06 million or about a quarter of total inbound shipments. The continued reliance on imported staples highlights persistent supply pressures and demand from the domestic market.

Vietnam emerged as the Philippines’ top agricultural supplier within Southeast Asia, accounting for $208.52 million in imports. Key products sourced from the region included oils, cereals, and processed food items.

On the export side, earnings were weighed down by slower shipments, although a handful of commodities continued to dominate. Edible fruits and nuts remained the country’s leading agricultural export, generating $231.24 million or nearly one-third of total export value.

Malaysia was the top destination for Philippine agricultural goods within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, while the Netherlands led among European Union markets, reflecting continued demand for Philippine products in both regions.

Despite the overall increase in trade activity, the figures underscore a persistent structural gap, with import growth outpacing export performance. The trend suggests ongoing challenges in boosting domestic production and improving export competitiveness in the agricultural sector.

The PSA noted that imports accounted for more than 70 percent of total agricultural trade during the month, reinforcing the country’s dependence on external supply to meet demand.