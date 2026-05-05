16 nabbed for cable theft in San Juan

Sixteen individuals involved in the illegal theft of underground copper cables were apprehended by police authorities in San Juan City early Tuesday morning, 5 May.

The suspects, identified by the alias Gabe, 48, a barangay councilor in Sta. Cruz, Manila; and 15 others—were arrested along Araullo Street, Barangay Addition Hills, San Juan City.

A minor was rescued, while another suspect identified as alias Pipoy (said to be the group's leader) remains at large.