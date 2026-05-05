16 nabbed for cable theft in San Juan

Sixteen individuals involved in the illegal theft of underground copper cables were apprehended by police authorities in San Juan City early Tuesday morning, 5 May.
The suspects, identified by the alias Gabe, 48, a barangay councilor in Sta. Cruz, Manila; and 15 others—were arrested along Araullo Street, Barangay Addition Hills, San Juan City.
A minor was rescued, while another suspect identified as alias Pipoy (said to be the group's leader) remains at large.
According to the report, the group was intercepted while actively cutting and loading the cables.
The operation was carried out with the help of a report from a concerned citizen and under "Oplan Sipat Lungaw."
Authorities recovered stolen underground copper cable wires owned by a telecommunications company with a total value of P456,159.49.
Various items used in the thivery were also recovered at the scene, including a closed van, a vehicle, a bolt cutter, steel bars, a replica firearm, and other equipment used to open the manhole and steal the cables.
The arrested individuals will be charged with violations of Republic Act 10515 (the Anti-Cable Television and Cable Internet Tapping Act of 2013) and Article 308 of the Revised Penal Code (Theft).