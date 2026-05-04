Stories across the seas: Filipino entertainment onboard

Filipino storytelling is setting sail to new horizons as GMA Network takes another bold step in connecting with audiences far from home.

In a fresh collaboration with Home2US Communications and FrontM Limited, the media giant is delivering its beloved international channels straight to the open ocean — reaching Filipino seafarers wherever their journeys may lead.

This new venture introduces GMA Pinoy TV and GMA Life TV onboard commercial ships worldwide, turning long voyages into opportunities for connection, comfort, and entertainment. By merging Home2US’ global streaming expertise with FrontM’s onboard digital systems, crews can now enjoy uninterrupted access to licensed Kapuso content even in the middle of the sea.