Stories across the seas: Filipino entertainment onboard

Filipino storytelling is setting sail to new horizons as GMA Network takes another bold step in connecting with audiences far from home.
In a fresh collaboration with Home2US Communications and FrontM Limited, the media giant is delivering its beloved international channels straight to the open ocean — reaching Filipino seafarers wherever their journeys may lead.
This new venture introduces GMA Pinoy TV and GMA Life TV onboard commercial ships worldwide, turning long voyages into opportunities for connection, comfort, and entertainment. By merging Home2US’ global streaming expertise with FrontM’s onboard digital systems, crews can now enjoy uninterrupted access to licensed Kapuso content even in the middle of the sea.
According to GMA International Operations head Joseph T. Francia, the project reflects the network’s ongoing commitment to celebrating and supporting Global Pinoys. Through familiar shows and up-to-date news, viewers onboard can stay rooted in Filipino culture no matter how far they travel.
Home2US founder Emrah Ozkhan highlighted how the partnership leverages technology to deliver seamless viewing experiences, ensuring that crews remain informed and entertained throughout their voyages. Meanwhile, FrontM’s Venkatesh Ramakrishnan emphasized the importance of shared onboard experiences — transforming simple viewing into meaningful moments that foster connection and routine among seafarers.
Starting this month, ships equipped with this system will feature a vibrant lineup of programs. From the trusted news of 24 Oras to the laughter of Bubble Gang, and from the heartwarming stories of Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho to the engaging conversations on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, GMA Pinoy TV brings a slice of home onboard.
Complementing this is GMA Life TV, offering lifestyle-rich programming such as Biyahe ni Drew, Pinas Sarap and Pinoy M.D. — content designed to inspire, inform and uplift.