Religious leaders declare VP backing

Davao City — Leaders and pastors from various Baptist congregations issued a manifesto Monday declaring their “undivided support” for Vice President Sara Duterte and the Duterte family.

The document, signed 4 May, represents 75 Pilgrim Bible Baptist Churches along with affiliated congregations from Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The religious leaders presented the manifesto through PPP Rep. Harold James Duterte.

The group stated that its position was made in response to escalating political tensions. The leaders specifically cited that Manila 6th District Representative Benny Abante, a fellow religious leader and lawmaker, does not represent their collective stance on these matters.

In the statement, the group voiced support for the Vice President’s recent calls for accountability and her stance against corruption, particularly regarding alleged irregularities in government flood control projects.

It also described Duterte as “unperturbed and unbowed” despite what the leaders characterized as political attacks.