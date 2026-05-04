Pilipinas umangat sa World Press Freedom rankings

Press freedom advocates hold a protest outside the Department of Justice building in Manila on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, calling anew for the release of detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio as Tacloban City regional trial court branch 45 is set to issue a verdict on her trial on Thursday, 22 January.
Cumpio, a community investigate journalist for news site Eastern Vista, was arrested in 2020 along with four others during a raid by the authorities in their office in Tacloban City. They are facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives and financing terrorism.John Carlo Magallon