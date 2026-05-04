Pilipinas umangat sa World Press Freedom rankings

Press freedom advocates hold a protest outside the Department of Justice building in Manila on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, calling anew for the release of detained journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio as Tacloban City regional trial court branch 45 is set to issue a verdict on her trial on Thursday, 22 January. Cumpio, a community investigate journalist for news site Eastern Vista, was arrested in 2020 along with four others during a raid by the authorities in their office in Tacloban City. They are facing charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives and financing terrorism. John Carlo Magallon

Michael Pingol









Copied Pumuwesto sa ika-114 ang Pilipinas sa 2026 World Press Freedom Index mula sa 180 bansa sa buong mundo. Ito na ang pinakamataas na ranggo na nakamit ng bansa sa nakalipas na 21 taon, kasabay ng paggunita sa World Press Freedom Day. Media under siege in BBM era — group Batay sa ulat ng Presidential Task Force on Media Security, tumaas ito ng dalawang puwesto mula sa ika-116 na ranggo ng Pilipinas noong 2025.