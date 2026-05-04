No airport damage after Eastern Samar quake — CAAP

CAAP said Borongan Airport is currently experiencing a power outage and is awaiting restoration of electricity.

The agency deployed aircraft rescue and firefighting units, along with airport security personnel, to conduct inspections and ensure the safety and integrity of infrastructure.

“CAAP assures the public that all necessary measures have been undertaken to ensure the safety of our airports and personnel. We are also coordinating closely with our airport managers for continuous monitoring, assessment and the immediate resolution of operational concerns,” said CAAP Director General Raul del Rosario.

The authority said it continues to monitor the situation and coordinate with local government units and other agencies to ensure the safety, security and normal operations of affected airports.