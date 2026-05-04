Massive search continues for 2 missing American soldiers

RABAT, Morocco (AFP) — Two United States soldiers who disappeared while on a training deployment in southern Morocco were last seen near seaside cliffs and may have fallen into the ocean, a US defense official confirmed to Agence France-Presse (AFP).
A massive land, air and sea search was launched by US, Moroccan and allied forces in Cap Draa Training Area after the service members went missing late Saturday, both militaries said.
The search remained underway as of shortly before 2000 GMT on Sunday, the US official told AFP.
“I can confirm this incident is not related to terrorism but appears to be an accident,” the official said. “Initial reports indicate the two soldiers may have fallen into the ocean.”
The Wall Street Journal reported that officials believe the missing pair went on a hike after training had concluded. AFP has not been able to independently confirm this.