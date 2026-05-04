Global devotees gather in Manila for two-day Nirankari Spiritual Convention

The opening day leaned into creative expression under the theme “Rhythm & Reason,” where stage performances, dance interpretations, and theatrical pieces explored the idea that human existence is guided by deeper meaning beyond surface motion. Groups from Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong/China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines contributed to a program that emphasized collective identity and cross-cultural harmony.

Day two shifted tone, moving toward reflection and instruction through hymns, poetry, and spiritual discourse. Teachings centered on the Mission’s emphasis on inner awareness and the understanding of Nirankar, the formless divine. Across the hall, participants engaged in quiet attentiveness as speakers reiterated the importance of self-examination and living with consciousness beyond ritual. One recurring message underscored that spiritual truth remains constant “regardless of language or medium.”

The convention closed with “Mehfil-e Ruhaniyat,” an evening program of devotional music performed by international artists. The segment transformed the venue into a space of meditative sound, where music served as both offering and shared language among attendees.

As the two-day gathering concluded, participants departed with a renewed focus on humility, compassion, and service — principles repeatedly highlighted throughout the event as central to the Mission’s teachings on unity in diversity and living a life aligned with spiritual awareness.