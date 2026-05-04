G-Dragon’s Macau performance sparks backlash over derogatory shirt

BIGBANG’s G-Dragon has sparked controversy after wearing an outfit during a recent overseas performance, drawing immediate public criticism.
On May 2, the K-pop star performed at K-SPARK in Macau. However, attention shifted after he wore a shirt featuring a Dutch racial slur on the back. Images spread online soon after, sparking backlash over the offensive wording used in his outfit.
In response to the growing criticism, Galaxy Corporation released an official statement on 3 May, acknowledging the issue and expressing regret over the incident.
The agency’s full English statement is as follows:
“Hello. This is Galaxy Corporation.
We sincerely apologize for the inappropriate wording featured on the performance outfit worn by the artist at K-SPARK in Macau on May 2.
This incident has once again reminded us of the importance of cultural sensitivity and responsible review. We will thoroughly reassess and strengthen our internal review and verification processes, including styling and related internal processes, and move forward with a higher standard of global respect and responsibility.
We remain committed to approaching all artist-related activities with greater thoughtfulness and accountability, while ensuring that the diverse cultural backgrounds and values of our global fans will always be respected.
Once again, we sincerely apologize to everyone who was hurt or disappointed by this incident.
Thank you.”