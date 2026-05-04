DSWD ramps up relief goods preparations

Personnel and volunteers coordinate the assembly and dispatch of Family Food Packs (FFPs) at the DSWD Warehouse in Pasay City on 04 May 2026. These supplies are being fast-tracked to DSWD field offices in Albay to bolster relief efforts for communities affected by Mayon Volcano’s continued unrest.

Personnel and volunteers coordinate the assembly and dispatch of Family Food Packs (FFPs) at the DSWD Warehouse in Pasay City on 04 May 2026. These supplies are being fast-tracked to DSWD field offices in Albay to bolster relief efforts for communities affected by Mayon Volcano’s continued unrest.











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