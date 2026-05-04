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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Tuesday (5 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: It is time to admit what you feel, your quiet actions are already being noticed.

Health: Drink salabat or turmeric tea if your throat feels itchy.

Career: Be careful with your words, someone might misinterpret them.

Wealth: A small surprise cash gift is on the way.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Drinking warm water, getting proper sleep, and lifting only light loads are important. It is also good to use rose quartz for fertility energy.

OX

Love: You may need to quiet your heart first before entering a new relationship.

Health: Avoid salty food as it can raise blood pressure.

Career: Be flexible with your schedule as there may be sudden changes in plans.

Wealth: Unexpected income may come from a sideline.

Luck guide

Direction: Northwest

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 6

Advice: Place amethyst in your work area to ward off envy and emotional exhaustion.

TIGER

Love: You may have differences, but this is also where you will find your connection.

Health: Avoid rushing or driving when sleepy, especially at night.

Career: Your creative side will be noticed and more people will admire you.

Wealth: A long-awaited cash inflow is coming.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 7

Advice: Light an orange candle on your altar for quick action and good momentum.

RABBIT

Love: If there is something you need to say, do not delay as it will ease your heart.

Health: Do not skip eating fruits today.

Career: You will complete a difficult task and there will be a reward.

Wealth: There is a chance to make a sale or receive a referral reward.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Light incense or say a prayer before traveling for protection. Place a Feng Shui coin or amulet in your vehicle to avoid accidents.

DRAGON

Love: A simple “how are you” can change the flow of your relationship.

Health: Drink vitamin C rich juice to boost your immune system.

Career: Someone will speak honestly, be open to feedback.

Wealth: It is a good day to buy items on discount.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 2

Advice: Place a bowl of silver coins on your altar for balance and protection of income.

SNAKE

Love: Simple playful moments bring excitement and strengthen your connection.

Health: Reduce cold drinks as they may upset your stomach.

Career: A call or email will bring a new opportunity.

Wealth: A small rebate or refund is coming.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue glass bowl with salt and water near your main door for cleansing.

HORSE

Love: Sometimes a little distance helps you understand each other better.

Health: Make it a habit to walk for at least 15 minutes daily.

Career: You have been evaluating an idea, today is the day to propose it.

Wealth: It is a good day to organize your list of debts and payments.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 8

Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt under your table for emotional grounding.

GOAT

Love: Pay attention to someone’s quiet actions as this may reveal their true feelings.

Health: Do not forget to take your lunch break, especially when focused on work.

Career: A new client or connection is coming your way.

Wealth: You may find a worthwhile promo or buy one, take one deal.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Place a white crystal ball on the right side of your desk for good chi and peace.

MONKEY

Love: Your partner will be more open to discussing something you have long wanted to talk about.

Health: Keep your nails clean, especially during the rainy season.

Career: Someone will recognize your skills and your progress continues.

Wealth: A small side hustle may grow into something long term if you do well.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 5

Advice: Place a purple coin purse inside your drawer for luck in unexpected earnings.

ROOSTER

Love: A simple greeting may lead to reopening conversations about feelings.

Health: Drink ginger soup if your body feels weak.

Career: You may be included in a new project, accept it.

Wealth: There may be income from an old product or service.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 6

Advice: Place a red envelope under your bed to counter overnight bad luck.

DOG

Love: There may be small misunderstandings, but affection follows and deepens your bond.

Health: Reduce salt and oil to avoid shocking your system.

Career: An unexpected thank you may come from a boss or client.

Wealth: It is a good day to pay debts, even small amounts.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gold Buddha in your room to protect your sleep and dreams.

PIG

Love: Sometimes simple efforts are more meaningful than grand gestures.

Health: Eat fruits rich in antioxidants such as berries or bananas.

Career: Do not ignore meetings even if they are virtual, as important details may come up.

Wealth: A blessing may come, possibly from a friend.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a fresh plant beside your table to support the growth of ideas and income.

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