Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: It is time to admit what you feel, your quiet actions are already being noticed.

Health: Drink salabat or turmeric tea if your throat feels itchy.

Career: Be careful with your words, someone might misinterpret them.

Wealth: A small surprise cash gift is on the way.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 1

Advice: Drinking warm water, getting proper sleep, and lifting only light loads are important. It is also good to use rose quartz for fertility energy.