Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: It is time to admit what you feel, your quiet actions are already being noticed.
Health: Drink salabat or turmeric tea if your throat feels itchy.
Career: Be careful with your words, someone might misinterpret them.
Wealth: A small surprise cash gift is on the way.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 1
Advice: Drinking warm water, getting proper sleep, and lifting only light loads are important. It is also good to use rose quartz for fertility energy.
OX
Love: You may need to quiet your heart first before entering a new relationship.
Health: Avoid salty food as it can raise blood pressure.
Career: Be flexible with your schedule as there may be sudden changes in plans.
Wealth: Unexpected income may come from a sideline.
Luck guide
Direction: Northwest
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 6
Advice: Place amethyst in your work area to ward off envy and emotional exhaustion.
TIGER
Love: You may have differences, but this is also where you will find your connection.
Health: Avoid rushing or driving when sleepy, especially at night.
Career: Your creative side will be noticed and more people will admire you.
Wealth: A long-awaited cash inflow is coming.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 7
Advice: Light an orange candle on your altar for quick action and good momentum.
RABBIT
Love: If there is something you need to say, do not delay as it will ease your heart.
Health: Do not skip eating fruits today.
Career: You will complete a difficult task and there will be a reward.
Wealth: There is a chance to make a sale or receive a referral reward.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Light incense or say a prayer before traveling for protection. Place a Feng Shui coin or amulet in your vehicle to avoid accidents.
DRAGON
Love: A simple “how are you” can change the flow of your relationship.
Health: Drink vitamin C rich juice to boost your immune system.
Career: Someone will speak honestly, be open to feedback.
Wealth: It is a good day to buy items on discount.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 2
Advice: Place a bowl of silver coins on your altar for balance and protection of income.
SNAKE
Love: Simple playful moments bring excitement and strengthen your connection.
Health: Reduce cold drinks as they may upset your stomach.
Career: A call or email will bring a new opportunity.
Wealth: A small rebate or refund is coming.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Place a blue glass bowl with salt and water near your main door for cleansing.
HORSE
Love: Sometimes a little distance helps you understand each other better.
Health: Make it a habit to walk for at least 15 minutes daily.
Career: You have been evaluating an idea, today is the day to propose it.
Wealth: It is a good day to organize your list of debts and payments.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 8
Advice: Place a gray pouch with salt under your table for emotional grounding.
GOAT
Love: Pay attention to someone’s quiet actions as this may reveal their true feelings.
Health: Do not forget to take your lunch break, especially when focused on work.
Career: A new client or connection is coming your way.
Wealth: You may find a worthwhile promo or buy one, take one deal.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Place a white crystal ball on the right side of your desk for good chi and peace.
MONKEY
Love: Your partner will be more open to discussing something you have long wanted to talk about.
Health: Keep your nails clean, especially during the rainy season.
Career: Someone will recognize your skills and your progress continues.
Wealth: A small side hustle may grow into something long term if you do well.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 5
Advice: Place a purple coin purse inside your drawer for luck in unexpected earnings.
ROOSTER
Love: A simple greeting may lead to reopening conversations about feelings.
Health: Drink ginger soup if your body feels weak.
Career: You may be included in a new project, accept it.
Wealth: There may be income from an old product or service.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 6
Advice: Place a red envelope under your bed to counter overnight bad luck.
DOG
Love: There may be small misunderstandings, but affection follows and deepens your bond.
Health: Reduce salt and oil to avoid shocking your system.
Career: An unexpected thank you may come from a boss or client.
Wealth: It is a good day to pay debts, even small amounts.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gold Buddha in your room to protect your sleep and dreams.
PIG
Love: Sometimes simple efforts are more meaningful than grand gestures.
Health: Eat fruits rich in antioxidants such as berries or bananas.
Career: Do not ignore meetings even if they are virtual, as important details may come up.
Wealth: A blessing may come, possibly from a friend.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a fresh plant beside your table to support the growth of ideas and income.