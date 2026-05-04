ADB targets energy security with $70B funding initiative

ADB president Masato Kanda said the initiative is designed to help countries address rising energy demand while improving resilience and efficiency.

Unlocking new opportunities for growth

“By strengthening cross-border connectivity in energy and digital systems, we can help countries reduce costs, enhance resilience and unlock new opportunities for growth,” Kanda said.

The ADB said the plan will support the development of regional power grids that allow countries to trade electricity, integrate renewable energy, and stabilize supply — particularly as economies transition toward cleaner energy sources.

On the digital side, the program aims to expand high-speed internet access, improve data connectivity, and enable digital services, supporting economic activity ranging from e-commerce to financial services.

The ADB said the initiative will be financed through a combination of sovereign and private sector investments, technical assistance, and policy support, in partnership with governments and development institutions to accelerate implementation.

Complementing the long-term investment push, the ADB has also launched a new emergency financing facility — the Rapid Resource Reprogramming and Deployment Option (3RDO) — designed to give countries faster access to funds during crises.

The facility allows governments to repurpose existing ADB resources for immediate relief and early recovery, reducing access time to as little as 24 hours once conditions are triggered.

Eligible countries can tap up to 10 percent of their undisbursed ADB portfolio — or up to 25 percent for small island states — providing quick liquidity to stabilize economies, secure essential goods, and maintain public services during shocks.

“The Middle East conflict is a stark reminder that our region’s exposure to geopolitical and economic shocks can escalate with sudden intensity,” Kanda said earlier.

“Speed is crucial to protect the economy and the most vulnerable during a crisis,” he added, noting that the facility enables governments to act “in days, not weeks or months.”