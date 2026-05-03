‘Undesirable’ American faces assault charges

White is wanted in Texas on charges of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and threatening to publish intimate visual material.

Immigration officials cited that White also has a prior felony conviction for aggravated assault in Arizona.

Records indicate White entered the Philippines in March 2025 as a temporary visitor. Authorities said he failed to extend his stay beyond June 2025, rendering him an overstaying and “undesirable” alien.

“This arrest highlights our firm stance: the Philippines is not a hiding place for fugitives with violent pasts,” said BI commissioner Joel Anthony Viado.

“We will continue to work hand in hand with our international counterparts to track them down and remove them swiftly,” he added.

Viado added that the agency has intensified its campaign against foreign fugitives and warned that those attempting to evade justice by crossing borders will face “proactive and unrelenting” enforcement.

White is currently in police custody in Danao City. He is expected to be transferred to the Bureau of Immigration Warden Facility in Manila to await deportation proceedings.