SM J Mall sale opens with pet fashion showcase

The SM J Mall Sale opened with a lively and eye-catching pet fashion event, “Paws on the Runway,” drawing crowds as mallgoers gathered to watch pets strut in outfits inspired by the film The Devil Wears Prada.

The themed showcase featured pets dressed in stylish ensembles, turning the mall atrium into a runway and setting the tone for the start of the three-day sale. The event highlighted creativity and entertainment, with each participant presenting coordinated looks that reflected high-fashion concepts adapted for pets.