SM J Mall sale opens with pet fashion showcase

The SM J Mall Sale opened with a lively and eye-catching pet fashion event, “Paws on the Runway,” drawing crowds as mallgoers gathered to watch pets strut in outfits inspired by the film The Devil Wears Prada.
The themed showcase featured pets dressed in stylish ensembles, turning the mall atrium into a runway and setting the tone for the start of the three-day sale. The event highlighted creativity and entertainment, with each participant presenting coordinated looks that reflected high-fashion concepts adapted for pets.
Organizers positioned the activity as one of the highlights of the sale’s opening day, combining retail promotions with interactive experiences to attract shoppers. The event also underscored the growing popularity of pet-centered activities in mall events.
The sale continues with more activities lined up for visitors, including the “Desk to Dinner: The Make-up Style Master Class,” scheduled at the Atrium on the Upper Ground level. The session is expected to feature practical styling tips for transitioning from workday to evening looks.
Apart from the scheduled activities, shoppers can also take advantage of various discounts and tenant promotions offered throughout the duration of the sale.
SM J Mall said its parking station and transport hub remain accessible via L. Jayme Road, with operating hours from 7 a.m. to 12 midnight daily, to accommodate increased visitor traffic during the event.