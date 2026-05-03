La Union vows continues backing to Miss Universe Philippines

SAN FERNANDO CITY, La Union — In an engagement with the members of the media, La Union Governor Mario Eduardo C. Ortega vowed continued backing for Bea Millan Windorski following her coronation as Miss Universe Philippines (MUPh) 2026.

Ortega stressed that Windorski’s victory has brought significant prestige to the province and will aid in promoting La Union on an international scale. ​Windorski, who has maternal roots in San Juan, La Union is scheduled to represent the Philippines at the Miss Universe pageant in Puerto Rico in November this year.

The governor noted that the provincial government will coordinate with the Miss Universe Philippines organization to arrange a formal homecoming celebration once the new titleholder’s initial schedule allows. ​The Provincial Government of La Union provided various forms of assistance throughout Windorski’s campaign, including logistical support and the production of her advocacy materials. For the coronation event, the province organized transportation for a delegation of supporters to attend the venue.

Ortega recalled a February meeting with Windorski, noting that her decision to reconnect with her local ancestry demonstrated a sincere commitment to representing the province.

​The Governor also acknowledged the performance of Rachel-Hanna Gozum, who represented Santo Tomas, La Union and the Filipino Society of Seattle. Gozum finished her run in the competition as part of the top 30 finalists. Ortega concluded by stating that the province remains committed to supporting Windorski as she transitions from the national competition to the global stage.