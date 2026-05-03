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Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (4 May 2026)
Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua
Published on

RAT

Love: A sweet “hello” from the past will make your heart flutter again.

Health: Set aside time for stretching or simple exercise.

Career: A task will come that seems difficult, but it will be the key to a new opportunity.

Wealth: You may earn from an old idea or something you plan to sell.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Orange

Number: 5

Advice: Place an orange charm on your work desk.

OX

Love: An expected message is already making you excited. Do not be afraid to hope.

Health: Reduce screen time as it will benefit your eyes and mind.

Career: Be careful with the details of documents or emails as they have a big impact.

Wealth: It is a good day to buy items for livelihood or business.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a silver coin in your wallet for a steady flow of money.

TIGER

Love: Do not rush to label a connection. Let it grow naturally.

Health: Avoid staying up late as it may affect your immune system.

Career: A sudden report may be required. Stay calm as you can handle it.

Wealth: There is an opportunity to sell online your talent.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 1

Advice: Place a green pouch under your working table.

RABBIT

Love: It is time to clarify your feelings as both of you may just be hesitating.

Health: Drink warm water in the morning.

Career: You will meet a connection who can help you reach your career goals.

Wealth: It is a good day to plan your expenses for the coming week.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 8

Advice: Place a red tassel on the main door doorknob.

DRAGON

Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but affection will fix it.

Health: Do not ignore symptoms even if they seem minor.

Career: A new offer may come your way. Study it carefully first.

Wealth: There is luck in pre-loved items that can still be profitable.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Gold

Number: 4

Advice: Place a gold coin dish in the living room as a symbol of prosperity.

SNAKE

Love: A confession is coming. It is unexpected, but something you have been waiting for.

Health: Maintain good posture, especially if you sit for long hours.

Career: Avoid conflict in the workplace as maintaining respect is more important.

Wealth: You may find a discount or bundle deal on something you need.

Luck guide

Direction: Northeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Purple

Number: 9

Advice: Place a purple cloth in your workspace for inspiration and inner strength.

HORSE

Love: What once felt like nothing is slowly leaving a mark on your feelings. Admit it.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals and avoid eating out for better health.

Career: A colleague will become your partner in handling a heavier task.

Wealth: You may receive a delayed payment or commission.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 3

Advice: Place a blue candle on your altar every Tuesday for career protection and growth.

GOAT

Love: An agreement may bring back the spark in your relationship.

Health: Take care of your stomach. Eat properly and do not ignore hunger.

Career: Be cautious of gossip and office intrigue. Some people may try to bring you down quietly.

Wealth: The day favors side hustles, especially those related to food or crafts.

Luck guide

Direction: Southwest

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Gray

Number: 7

Advice: Place a gray crystal in your room to avoid overthinking and confusion.

MONKEY

Love: There may be a bit of jealousy, but a little affection will fix it.

Health: Make it a habit to rest in the afternoon, even for 15 minutes.

Career: There is an opportunity to get closer to higher management.

Wealth: A small income may grow steadily if you nurture it.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a white quartz for proper focus and clarity.

ROOSTER

Love: Sometimes silence has meaning. Listen to what is not being said.

Health: Drink herbal tea before sleeping for better rest.

Career: Stay professional, avoid conflicts, and do not overshare.

Wealth: You may receive a discount or free service.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 2

Advice: Place a yellow crystal on the right side of your desk.

DOG

Love: You may need to revisit the reason why your relationship started.

Health: If you are pregnant or planning to conceive, make it a habit to rest and avoid stress.

Career: Be careful with your schedule as you might miss an important meeting.

Wealth: There is good news regarding your savings or hard-earned investment.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 1

Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine under your working table for long-term success.

PIG

Love: Start a new chapter. Open your heart to new and good people.

Health: Maintain hygiene, especially your hands.

Career: Update your bio or profile as a career offer may come.

Wealth: It is a good day to start a savings challenge.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 4

Advice: Place a money frog on the left side of your desk.

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