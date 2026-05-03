Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: A sweet “hello” from the past will make your heart flutter again.
Health: Set aside time for stretching or simple exercise.
Career: A task will come that seems difficult, but it will be the key to a new opportunity.
Wealth: You may earn from an old idea or something you plan to sell.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Orange
Number: 5
Advice: Place an orange charm on your work desk.
OX
Love: An expected message is already making you excited. Do not be afraid to hope.
Health: Reduce screen time as it will benefit your eyes and mind.
Career: Be careful with the details of documents or emails as they have a big impact.
Wealth: It is a good day to buy items for livelihood or business.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a silver coin in your wallet for a steady flow of money.
TIGER
Love: Do not rush to label a connection. Let it grow naturally.
Health: Avoid staying up late as it may affect your immune system.
Career: A sudden report may be required. Stay calm as you can handle it.
Wealth: There is an opportunity to sell online your talent.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 1
Advice: Place a green pouch under your working table.
RABBIT
Love: It is time to clarify your feelings as both of you may just be hesitating.
Health: Drink warm water in the morning.
Career: You will meet a connection who can help you reach your career goals.
Wealth: It is a good day to plan your expenses for the coming week.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 8
Advice: Place a red tassel on the main door doorknob.
DRAGON
Love: There may be a small misunderstanding, but affection will fix it.
Health: Do not ignore symptoms even if they seem minor.
Career: A new offer may come your way. Study it carefully first.
Wealth: There is luck in pre-loved items that can still be profitable.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Gold
Number: 4
Advice: Place a gold coin dish in the living room as a symbol of prosperity.
SNAKE
Love: A confession is coming. It is unexpected, but something you have been waiting for.
Health: Maintain good posture, especially if you sit for long hours.
Career: Avoid conflict in the workplace as maintaining respect is more important.
Wealth: You may find a discount or bundle deal on something you need.
Luck guide
Direction: Northeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Purple
Number: 9
Advice: Place a purple cloth in your workspace for inspiration and inner strength.
HORSE
Love: What once felt like nothing is slowly leaving a mark on your feelings. Admit it.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals and avoid eating out for better health.
Career: A colleague will become your partner in handling a heavier task.
Wealth: You may receive a delayed payment or commission.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 3
Advice: Place a blue candle on your altar every Tuesday for career protection and growth.
GOAT
Love: An agreement may bring back the spark in your relationship.
Health: Take care of your stomach. Eat properly and do not ignore hunger.
Career: Be cautious of gossip and office intrigue. Some people may try to bring you down quietly.
Wealth: The day favors side hustles, especially those related to food or crafts.
Luck guide
Direction: Southwest
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Gray
Number: 7
Advice: Place a gray crystal in your room to avoid overthinking and confusion.
MONKEY
Love: There may be a bit of jealousy, but a little affection will fix it.
Health: Make it a habit to rest in the afternoon, even for 15 minutes.
Career: There is an opportunity to get closer to higher management.
Wealth: A small income may grow steadily if you nurture it.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Carry a white quartz for proper focus and clarity.
ROOSTER
Love: Sometimes silence has meaning. Listen to what is not being said.
Health: Drink herbal tea before sleeping for better rest.
Career: Stay professional, avoid conflicts, and do not overshare.
Wealth: You may receive a discount or free service.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 2
Advice: Place a yellow crystal on the right side of your desk.
DOG
Love: You may need to revisit the reason why your relationship started.
Health: If you are pregnant or planning to conceive, make it a habit to rest and avoid stress.
Career: Be careful with your schedule as you might miss an important meeting.
Wealth: There is good news regarding your savings or hard-earned investment.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Silver
Number: 1
Advice: Place a silver turtle figurine under your working table for long-term success.
PIG
Love: Start a new chapter. Open your heart to new and good people.
Health: Maintain hygiene, especially your hands.
Career: Update your bio or profile as a career offer may come.
Wealth: It is a good day to start a savings challenge.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 4
Advice: Place a money frog on the left side of your desk.