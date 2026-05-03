Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

OX

Love: An expected message is already making you excited. Do not be afraid to hope.

Health: Reduce screen time as it will benefit your eyes and mind.

Career: Be careful with the details of documents or emails as they have a big impact.

Wealth: It is a good day to buy items for livelihood or business.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Silver

Number: 6

Advice: Carry a silver coin in your wallet for a steady flow of money.