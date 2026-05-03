CRUMBS OF CULTURE: MusKKat lecture explores Philippine biscuits

Organized in collaboration with the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, the lecture forms part of MusKKat’s continuing effort to explore ethnographic materials, music, food, and other aspects of Filipino culture.

In her presentation, Fenix traced the many names of biscuits across the country — malutong in Cavite, sortidos in Batangas and Naga in Camarines Sur, sopas in Albay, and caran-on in Leyte and Samar. She noted that the term sopas in Albay reflects an earlier practice of eating biscuits with soup, a culinary pairing that lingered in local memory long after.

Diverse types

Fenix also examined the varied ingredients used in traditional biscuits: arrowroot for uraro in Southern Luzon; a mix of arrowroot and cassava flour for minasa in Bustos, Bulacan; and wheat flour combined with pork lard for other regional varieties.

She highlighted biscuits tied to faith and special occasions, such as Pampanga’s panecillo de San Nicolas and dulce prenda, and the roscas of Barugo, Leyte. Other examples included the baulo of the Tausug people. Baulo, though, is often considered a cake.