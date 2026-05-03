Baguio eyes fee waiver for disaster victims’ documents

Under the proposal, qualified individuals will no longer be required to pay for the verification, authentication or issuance of certified true copies of birth, marriage and death certificates.

The exemption will cover victims, their authorized representatives, immediate family members and legal guardians of minors. The documents may also be used free of charge for official court or government transactions.

To avail of the exemption, applicants must submit supporting documents to prove their status. These include an incident certification from the Bureau of Fire Protection or the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

Applicants must also present a certification of displacement or indigency from the City Social Welfare and Development Office and a barangay certification confirming residency at the time of the incident.

The proposed exemption will be valid for one year from the date of the disaster.

The measure has passed first reading at the City Council and has been referred to the appropriate committee for further study and evaluation.