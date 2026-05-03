AFP backs civilian WPS mission

“This is a testament to the Filipino spirit. It is also a demonstration of active citizenship in the face of external challenges,” Trinidad said.

He added that such actions highlight the importance of the West Philippine Sea to coastal communities and national interests.

The AFP said it would continue to support peaceful, rules-based efforts consistent with the 2016 arbitral ruling on the South China Sea.

Separately, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it had deployed aircraft and vessels to monitor and challenge Chinese research vessels operating in waters within the country’s jurisdiction.

PCG spokesperson Jay Tarriela said four vessels were detected using Canada’s Dark Vessel Detection system.

He explained that their movements indicate they may be conducting marine scientific research without Philippine authorization, in violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The vessels identified were Xiangyanghong 33, Shi Yan 1, Jia Geng, and Zhuhaiyun, which were monitored in areas off Palawan, Batanes, and Pangasinan.