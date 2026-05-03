ADB launches facility to boost critical minerals value chains

“Critical minerals will shape the next industrial era,” ADB president Masato Kanda said, noting the need for the region to move beyond being a source of raw materials and instead capture greater economic value through jobs, technology and manufacturing.

The facility seeks to support industries beyond mining, including processing, manufacturing, and recycling, while helping governments prepare projects, implement policy reforms, and attract both public and private investments.

It will operate through two components: a grant window and a catalytic finance window. The grant window will fund early-stage project development such as feasibility studies, environmental and social assessments, and technical assistance. Japan has committed $20 million to this component, while the United Kingdom has pledged $1.6 million.

Meanwhile, the catalytic finance window aims to mobilize cofinancing and risk-sharing from partners. Korea Eximbank and the Korean Trade Insurance Corporation (K-SURE) have each signed $500 million memoranda as initial partners.