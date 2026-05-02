UBJP accreditation pends as Bangsamoro poll deadlines loom

The United Bangsamoro Justice Party’s (UBJP) participation in the region’s inaugural parliamentary elections remains in limbo as the Commission on Elections (Comelec) has yet to grant the group final accreditation ahead of the 14 September 2026, polls.

Despite submitting required documentation, including its sworn list of authorized signatories, the UBJP has not received a formal decision from Comelec as of early May.

Without this approval, the party is excluded from the official roster of groups authorized to field candidates for the 80-seat Bangsamoro Parliament. Election rules require full approval before any organization can formally join the parliamentary race.

The delay is part of a comprehensive re-accreditation mandate requiring all regional political parties to reapply under updated eligibility standards.

This process aims to ensure compliance with new regulations, but it has been slowed by legal challenges, including petitions opposing certain groups and reported internal issues within the UBJP itself.

The timing is increasingly critical as the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) nears several key electoral milestones.

The deadline for filing certificates of candidacy is set for 7 May, which marks a definitive phase in determining the official lineup of contenders. Following this, the official election period begins on 16 July, with the formal campaign period starting on 30 July.

Comelec has not provided a definitive timeline for resolving the pending applications or releasing a final list of accredited parties.

This lack of clarity comes as the region prepares to transition from the appointed Bangsamoro Transition Authority to a fully elected parliamentary system.

The September vote is considered a landmark event in the peace process, marking a major step in the 2014 agreement between the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front.

Under the current schedule, the electoral process will conclude on 14 October, the final deadline for candidates to file their Statements of Contributions and Expenditures.