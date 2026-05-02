Team Pilipinas-Enciende captures world title in Orlando

Team Pilipinas-Enciende of Saint Pedro Poveda College secured a world title at the International All Star Federation (IASF) Dance Worlds Championships, completing a dominant week that included a silver medal at the International Cheer Union (ICU) World Championships.

The Filipino squad outpaced 20 other groups to claim gold in the Open Hip Hop division during the IASF competition held 25 to 27 April at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.

The victory saw Enciende surpass powerhouse teams from England, Australia, Japan, and the defending champion United States.

The gold medal performance came just days after the team earned silver in the Junior Hip Hop category at the ICU World Championships, held 22 to 24 April at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

In that event, the Philippines finished second behind the United States and ahead of bronze medalist Mexico.

Composed of 17 dancers aged 15 to 18, Enciende earned the right to represent the Philippines after winning the 2025 National Dance Championship.

"The team established themselves among the top contenders heading into the IASF competition," officials said, noting the squad topped the ICU semifinals before settling for the silver in the finals.

Coached and choreographed by Von and Chinky Asilo, the team performed a hip-hop medley featuring tracks by Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Bruno Mars.

The back-to-back podium finishes against older, more experienced delegations mark a historic milestone for Philippine dance sport.